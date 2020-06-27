Notices issued to erring private labs

HYDERABAD

27 June 2020 22:29 IST

Experts to scrutinize procedures

A few private labs where coronavirus tests are conducted reported Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of around 70%! This is unusually high positivity rate. An expert committee will scrutinize procedures followed for testing at the labs. They will identify if there are any lapses and suggest measures to fix issues, if any. Accurate details on number of positive cases will be determined two to three days after the scrutiny

Four teams of microbiologists and officials who inspected 16 private labs in Hyderabad found discrepancies in submission of data on samples tested and cases detected. Besides, they found that a few labs conducted pool testing and did not follow correct procedure to conduct it.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender who held a review meeting Iin Hyderabad on Saturday, warned that stringent action would be taken if the private labs managements do not fix the lapses where the abnormalities were observed. He said that notices were issued to the erring labs.

TIMS staff

The process of recruiting healthcare professionals to offer In-Patient services at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, is completed. Around 13,000 applications were received for 499 posts. Officials from the State Health department informed him that doctors and other professionals will report for duties from Monday.

Member of State’s COVID Expert Committee B. Karunakar Reddy, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, COVID-19 Nodal Officer P. Shravan Kumar, professor Vimala Thomas were present at the review meeting.