Notice to Raja Singh

T. Raja Singh | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

February 16, 2022 23:30 IST

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to BJP MLA of Goshamahal T. Raja Singh to explain within 24 hours his “vote for BJP or face bull-dozer” comments made on a video.

Confirming receipt of notice, Mr. Singh told The Hindu that he had requested the commission to allow him to file the reply on Monday as he was out of station. The notice said that the commission was prima facie of the opinion that Mr. Singh had violated provisions of the model code of conduct for elections by making the comments.

Mr. Singh was heard saying in the short video that even Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath’s enemies came out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. “Those not voting for BJP would face dire consequences,” he said.

He said, “Hindus should come and vote in large numbers. I want to tell those who did not vote for BJP that Yogi Adityanath has got thousands of JCBs and bulldozers which were procured by him to mow down people who did not support the BJP in the ongoing elections. Yogiji will take action against the identified traitors who did not support BJP during the Assembly elections”.

The comments received a strong reaction from TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao who dubbed Mr. Singh a comedian and said in a tweet, “Just when you think they (BJP) can’t stoop any lower, yet another amazing comedian popped up”.