Notice to Kavitha a BRS-BJP ploy to ensure sympathy for KCR: TPCC

September 24, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

As the perception of BRS and BJP working closely to defeat the Congress is getting stronger, Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy, yet again, alleged that both the parties would “use BRS MLC Kavitha’s role in the Delhi liquor policy case” to gain sympathy.

Mr. Reddy, who is in New Delhi for the Parliament sessions and the screening committee meeting of the Telangana Congress, reiterated his allegation that the recent notices to Ms. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were nothing but a ploy to divert attention from the BJP-BRS political alliance in Telangana.

The Congress MP said that fresh notices served to Ms. Kavitha itself were an indication that they had designed a plan together to arrest her before the elections so that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “could go to people seeking sympathy on the arrest”. He said that the BJP has realised that its stakes were falling rapidly in Telangana and its only effort now, was to stem the growing popularity of the Congress.

He found no reason for not arresting her a few months ago when she was called for questioning for three days in New Delhi. He claimed that the ED postponed her arrest, as Ms. Kavitha went to the Supreme Court over the procedure adopted for questioning. In the meantime, the Chief Minister moved his pawns and compromised with the BJP’s top leadership, which had put a cap on the case.

He alleged that fresh notices were sent to drive away the perception among people that the BJP and BRS were not working together to defeat the Congress. “But people are not willing to believe,” he said. Ms. Kavitha will be arrested once the election notification is released to pump up sentiments, he added.

