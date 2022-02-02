Nothing wrong in having new Constitution: TRS leaders

HYDERABAD

02 February 2022

‘National parties failed to implement the Constitution’

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders said that there was nothing wrong in having a new constitution as it only can remove inequalities in the society.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Chief Whip Balka Suman, MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran and MLC Kadiyam Srihari said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suggested having a new Constitution to do justice for the oppressed sections in the society.

“We are the followers and heirs of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar whereas BJP is heir for Nathuram Godse. There is no need for us to learn anything from the BJP. We have amended our Constitution several times. Even Ambedkar himself stated in 1953 that Constitution can be changed if it fails to achieve what was aimed at. The government led by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had appointed Justice M. Venkatachalaiah Commission to review the constitution,” they said adding that the BJP is opposing any discussion on the new Constitution and that was why it has been making unnecessary comments.

“Inequalities are still prevailing in the country and there is nothing wrong about new constitution at his juncture. National parties have failed to implement the Constitution,” said Mr. Kranthi Kiran.