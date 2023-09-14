ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing to do with ED notice to Kavitha: Kishan Reddy

September 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“The BJP has no connection with the ED notice to MLC K. Kavitha. We are not concerned over who is getting notice or who is getting arrested. Our fight is against corruption and scams here. The Delhi liquor scam is out of our ambit,” said Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

“The Centre had not taken any decision on conducting a single election across the nation and hence, the TS Assembly elections will be held as per schedule,” he said.

With regard to the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Reddy said that vengeful acts are not right in politics and the AP government should have shown some restraint. He refused to comment on the TDP-Jana Sena electoral tie-up stating that it was for the local unit and Central leadership to comment on the issue.

