HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nothing to do with ED notice to Kavitha: Kishan Reddy

September 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“The BJP has no connection with the ED notice to MLC K. Kavitha. We are not concerned over who is getting notice or who is getting arrested. Our fight is against corruption and scams here. The Delhi liquor scam is out of our ambit,” said Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

“The Centre had not taken any decision on conducting a single election across the nation and hence, the TS Assembly elections will be held as per schedule,” he said.

With regard to the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Reddy said that vengeful acts are not right in politics and the AP government should have shown some restraint. He refused to comment on the TDP-Jana Sena electoral tie-up stating that it was for the local unit and Central leadership to comment on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.