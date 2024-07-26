Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has dismissed the Congress Government’s maiden budget as a mere jugglery of figures and nothing to cheer about with the promised six guarantees cast aside.

Telangana Budget 2024 Updates

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that there had been allocations even for the annual financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and no mention of the Aasara pensions. The allocations for the SC/ST had been substantially reduced.

The only department which has seen 30% hike is for the Minority Welfare department while the Education sector got a mere 7%. The government was also following the previous regime’s route by going in for more loans as more than ₹17,000 crore taken recently. In this aspect, both the Congress and BRS parties are one and the same, he added.

