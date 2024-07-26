GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nothing to cheer in Telangana budget 2024: Kishan Reddy

Published - July 26, 2024 05:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy has dismissed the Congress Government’s maiden budget as a mere jugglery of figures and nothing to cheer about with the promised six guarantees cast aside.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Kishan Reddy alleged that there had been allocations even for the annual financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and no mention of the Aasara pensions. The allocations for the SC/ST had been substantially reduced.

The only department which has seen 30% hike is for the Minority Welfare department while the Education sector got a mere 7%. The government was also following the previous regime’s route by going in for more loans as more than ₹17,000 crore taken recently. In this aspect, both the Congress and BRS parties are one and the same, he added.

