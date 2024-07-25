Nothing new in Budget: KCR

“There is nothing new in the Budget. It is a repetition of what the government has been talking about for the last seven months. The estimates prove beyond doubt that they are a betrayal to all sections, particularly farmers,” Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said, reacting to the Budget presented in the Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking at the media point in the Assembly, he said that the Budget had dampened the hopes of Telangana people as the allocations for different sectors were like ‘back-stabbing’ them despite praising some sections like farmers. The government had already made its intentions clear to prune the Rythu Bharosa support by imposing several restrictions and the allocation for agriculture sector had proved it.

The BRS government had introduced several schemes for different sections for their welfare and economic growth. But, the present government appears to have discontinued the sheep distribution scheme as the amount (demand drafts) given to them were already taken back.

There is no new scheme for any section and the ₹1 lakh crore loans’ talk to women self-help groups was not new. “Our government had a clear vision for the farm sector but trying to portray that we had wasted money by giving Rythu Bandhu support to all farmers for two crop seasons every year, the government had made its intentions clear,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Terming the Dalit Bandhu scheme, introduced by the previous government, as a revolutionary one, Mr. Rao said that by disbanding the scheme, the government had made its concern for Dalits crystal clear. There is no mention of it in the Budget indicating their feudal approach. “It’s unfortunate and proof of their neglect for Dalits,” he added.

No new policy

He also said that no new policy for various sectors has been formed during the last seven months. There were no goals and no targets in the Budget, and the Budget speech was more like a political speech, he said, adding that they would dissect it thoroughly during the discussion on demands for grants.

