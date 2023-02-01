Nothing for Telangana in the budget: Kavitha

February 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLC K. Kavitha accused the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that there were no allocations for Telangana in the budget presented on Wednesday in the Parliament.

“Why the Centre has not been distributing funds equally to all States while propagating ‘Sab ka saath sab ka vikas?’ Was this budget meant for only a few States or the entire nation?” asked Ms. Kavitha while responding on the Union Budget. Pointing out to the tax exemption for Gift City in Gujarat till 2025, the MLC asked why similar extensions were not offered for National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) and Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in Telangana.

She said that there was no chance of any nursing colleges being announced for Telangana in the budget as they were linked to the medical colleges sanctioned by the Centre in the past, the MLC said that no funds were released for Kaleshwaram despite suggestion by NITI Aayog.

Referring to establishment of airports, the BRS leader wanted to know to which States these will be allotted. She opined that these airports would be sanctioned to BJP-ruled States and those going for elections.