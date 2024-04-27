GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Noted journalist Vinay Vir passes away

He was Publisher and Editor of Daily Hindi Milap

April 27, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned journalist, Publisher and Editor of Daily Hindi Milap Vinay Vir, who raised the flag of Hindi in the South, passed away on Saturday. He was 72-years-old.

Mr. Vinay Vir, who enriched Hindi with his editing and management style, took Hindi to new heights. Whenever there is talk of Shri Vriddhi of Hindi in the South, the name of Mr. Vinay Vir will be taken with respect. Mr. Vinay Vir, born in the family of a freedom fighter Yudhvir and Sita Yudhvir, was always a fighter. His mother Sita Yudhvir was a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.

Mr. Vinay Vir studied in Badruka College. He was also the secretary of the Yudhvir Foundation created in the memory of his father Late Yudhvir. This foundation has been rewarding people who have hoisted the flag of success in their field.

The last rites of Mr. Vir will be performed on Sunday, at Mahaprasthanam, Whisper Valley, Jubilee Hills at 10 a.m.

