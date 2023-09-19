HamberMenu
Noted eco-crusader Capt. J. Rama Rao passes away

September 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. J. Rama Rao

Capt. J. Rama Rao

Retired Naval officer Captain J. Rama Rao, who led a spirited fight to save Hyderabad’s ecology and environment, passed away at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to family sources. He was 94. He was awarded the Visishta Seva Medal of Indian Navy in 1972. 

As president of Society for Preservation of Environment and Quality of Life (SPEQL) between 1996-2000, he engaged in environmental issues associated with development activities in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. Using Right to Information, public mobilisation, and creating awareness among citizens, he tried to warn about runaway development without checks and balances. Capt. Rao was the founder-chairman of the influential Forum For A Better Hyderabad, which is a confederation of some NGOs and individuals, concerned with environmental issues. 

“Amazing personality. I owe a lot to him; he fought to save the lake next to Lamakaan, went up to SC, lost the case. It marks the passing of an era of Hyderabad stalwarts,” said Jasveen Jairath, who has been part of the movement to protect Hyderabad ecology. The lake is now a park and incidentally, named after his brother Jalagam Vengal Rao, who was the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

