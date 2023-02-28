Noted city orthopaedician found dead

February 28, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan, noted orthopaedician, and head of the department at the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Banjara Hills police station limits on Monday.

Dr. Ali Khan, 60, was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared ‘dead on arrival’.

The incident, according to the police, took place around 2 p.m. at his residence on Road No 12 Banjara Hills.

Dr. Ali Khan, it is learnt, is related to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

DCP (West) D. Joel Davis, addressing media persons, said the doctor was a gun-licence holder. He said the doctors at Apollo Hospitals emergency department found him dead on arrival, with a gunshot wound in the head.

A CLUES Team was pressed into service to collect evidence from the doctor’s residence. As per family statements, Mr. Davis said, it was being observed as an act of suicide. An investigation was opened to ascertain full details.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 040 6620 2000)