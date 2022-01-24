Noted astrologer Mulugu Ramalingeswara Sidhanti, who was familiar narrating weekly horoscope on TV channels, died of heart attack here on Sunday evening. He complained of breathlessness, upon which his family members shifted him to NIMS but he died on the way. Sidhanti’s astrology and Panchangam on TV was widely viewed by Telugu speaking people across the world. He had a huge following in film industry, politics and business for his zodiac-based predictions. AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled his death.
Noted astrologer passes away
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
January 24, 2022 00:49 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
January 24, 2022 00:49 IST
