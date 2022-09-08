‘Not totally happy with selection of V-Cs’

Special Correspondent
September 08, 2022 20:36 IST

hyderabad

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was not totally happy with the selection of Vice-Chancellors of State universities.

She blamed the Chief Minister for not visiting Raj Bhavan and said earlier he used to go quite frequently when she took up with him issues of health and education. She had brought to his notice the poor facilities at government hospitals with lack of basic requirements like saline.

She laughed away a question that she was playing the role of main Opposition and said people visited her to resolve issues because there was something wrong with elected representatives. “I can’t say you go to elected representatives”.

