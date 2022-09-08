Telangana

‘Not totally happy with selection of V-Cs’

hyderabad

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was not totally happy with the selection of Vice-Chancellors of State universities.

She blamed the Chief Minister for not visiting Raj Bhavan and said earlier he used to go quite frequently when she took up with him issues of health and education. She had brought to his notice the poor facilities at government hospitals with lack of basic requirements like saline.

She laughed away a question that she was playing the role of main Opposition and said people visited her to resolve issues because there was something wrong with elected representatives. “I can’t say you go to elected representatives”.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 8:39:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/not-totally-happy-with-selection-of-v-cs/article65867143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY