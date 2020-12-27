Not possible to procure farm produce every time, says govt.

HYDERABAD

27 December 2020 23:54 IST

Clarifies procurement in last season due to COVID was only a goodwill gesture

A meeting presided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on agriculture on Sunday was of firm opinion that the State government procured farmers’ produce right in their villages in the last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic out of ‘human touch’, but it was not possible every time.

On withdrawal of regulated farming henceforth, the meeting discussed that the decision on growing crops be left to farmers going by local agro-climatic and market conditions. The government will not issue any guidelines on crops to be cultivated by farmers.

Restrictions on sale

The State government had set up procurement centres in the villages to ensure that the farmers did not suffer losses due to COVID-19 restrictions coming in the way of sale of their produce, the meeting was told.

However, the government was neither a business establishment nor a miller. Purchases and sales were not its responsibility. Therefore, it was not possible for the government to procure produce any more. Moreover, new farm laws envisaged that the farmers could dispose of their produce anywhere.

A release said the meeting took note that the transactions of produce at local agricultural market yards must take place in a disciplined manner. The farmers should not shift their produce to market yards en masse, but instead take turns.

Schedule for arrivals

The farmers coordination committees, market committees and agricultural extension officers must draw up a schedule for arrivals village-wise.

They should be given tokens indicating dates of their transactions.

The meeting also discussed the multiple functions of agriculture department due to expansion of farm sector.

The officials have to monitor release of investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhi scheme twice a year. Also, they must effectively implement the life insurance scheme for farmers, Rythu Beema.

Annual premium

The government was earlier paying an annual premium of ₹630 crore for the scheme. But, farmers resorted to splitting land holdings among their family members and registering them with a view to see that more members were covered by the scheme. This increased the strength of farmers and the premium amount payable by government went up to ₹1,144 crore.

The agriculture officers also oversaw 24x7 free power to farmers, supply of genuine seed, fertilizers and pesticides and several other functions. Therefore, it was not possible to assume another role of trading.