No mention of how revenue will be generated, says Bandi Sanjay on Telangana Budget

Criticising the Congress government’s first full-fledged budget, Union Minister of State for Home and Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday wondered if it was a “financial budget or a paper on loans”.

“From this budget, it is clear that just as it is impossible for a donkey to lay an egg, it is not going to be possible for the Congress Government to implement its six guarantees for the next five years. They seem to have thrown up their hands already. Despite high debt, how did they promise guarantees and why were no funds allocated?” he questioned.

The BJP leader observed that the Centre is being blamed since the Congress government is unable to implement its six guarantees. “Is the State government planning to sell away lands to raise revenue? Not a single paisa has been allocated for the much touted Musi River Rejuvenation scheme. Isn’t it communal to allot funds to a particular community ignoring others?” he asked.

The only positive development is the decision to join the PM farm insurance scheme. It is also strange that the Centre’s contribution towards the construction of houses for the poor under the ‘Indiramma’ scheme and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) has not been acknowledged, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar, adding that not a single constituency or district was named in the budget speech, therefore the criticism directed against the Centre’s budget was uncalled for.

‘Fight will continue’

Later, in a press conference, party MLAs Payal Shankar and Suryanarayana Gupta said protests should be expected in all districts of Telangana in the wake of the budget presentation, since every section of society — backward classes, self-help groups and others — have got a short shrift. There is not a single sentence explaining how revenue will be generated or an acknowledgment of the Centre’s assistance for various schemes, the MLAs charged.

The BJP leaders accused the Ministers of leading the attack against the Opposition for raising the issue of implementation of the guarantees. “A drama was enacted to criticise the Union Budget to cover up for the lackadaisical State budget. We will fight against this government within and outside the Assembly till they take up implementation of their promises,” they said.