Not neighbouring States, Telangana’s competition is global: CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asserted Telangana is not competing with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as its competition for investments is global.

“It is with the world... I have Hyderabad,” he said, seeking to highlight how besides infrastructure similar to what the city offered the other States lack a conducive environment.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking after opening IT firm Cognizant’s new, nearly 1 million sqft campus here, said this citing how Hyderabad has continued to grow from the times of its founder Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, through the Nizam regime when Secunderabad was set up in association with Britishers to the Congress government in early 1990s when the seeds for IT sector growth in the State were sown. Thereafter the government of N. Chandrababu Naidu formed Hitech City, he said to loud applause on mentioning the name of the TDP supreme and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress on return to power under Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was instrumental in formation of Cyberabad, he said, without making any mention of the BRS government under K. Chandrasekhar Rao that came to power with the formation of Telangana in 2014 and ruled for almost 10 years.

Hyderabad’s development had remained a priority notwithstanding who was in power, their ideology or political affiliations, Mr. Revanth Reddy said, assuring investors that investments will be safe and profitable, government will give necessary permissions and the State had a young workforce. The Chief Minister spoke of the Future City proposed by his government to meet global demands, especially in the context of firm looking to add a new location as part of their China plus one strategy as well as the vision to make Telangana a $1 trillion economy in next 10 years.

Lauding Cognizant for its decision to expand operations in Hyderabad, he hoped the company which has 60,000 employees and facilities totalling 4.5 million sqft, in the city, will soon increase the workforce number to 1 lakh.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Cognizant opened its first office in Hyderabad in 2002 with 189 employees. He said the government is keen on integrating Artificial Intelligence into every vertical of governance.

In a release on the new centre launch, Cognizant said the facility spans nearly one million square feet, has 16 floors and can seat 9,000 associates. Including the new facility, Cognizant has five centres in Hyderabad.

EVP and President, Cognizant Americas, Surya Gummadi said Hyderabad has been central to the company’s growth since 2002. “This facility is more than an expansion. It’s a strategic investment in Hyderabad’s thriving tech ecosystem. It enables us to deliver cutting-edge solutions in AI, ML, Data Engineering and IoT for our global clients while creating thousands of new opportunities for local talent. Hyderabad remains a critical hub in our global network.”