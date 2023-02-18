Not doing politics in the name of God: Harish Rao

February 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had never played politics in the name of God and was constructing temples with complete devotion and dedication.

“Yadadri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple was constructed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with complete devotion and it was not stretched till elections like others (BJP). It was an excellent construction. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao trusts the God and not plays politics in his name. Even for irrigation projects we put the names of Gods like Basaweswara and Sangameswara projects in the district,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone Basaweswara Lift Irrigation Scheme at Borancha village in Manoor mandal in Narayanakhed constituency on Saturday.

Stating that Godavari water was being drawn from Kaleshwaram to Borancha, one of the remote places via Mallannasagar, the Minister said that it was coming from one Shaiva Kshetram to another Shaiva Kshetram and finally touching the feet of Pochamma talli (a local goddess). He said that this water would irrigate Narayanakhed area and the fate of the constituency was changed after M. Bhupal Reddy became MLA stating that never before such development was witnessed by the public in this area during the tenure of previous Telugu Desam and Congress Governments. He congratulated the district officials on convincing farmers and acquiring required land for the project.

MLAs Bhupal Reddy, Ch. Kranthi Kiran, and Collector A Sharath were present.