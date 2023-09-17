HamberMenu
Not boycotting anchors but can’t be part of their hate agenda: Congress

September 17, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of All India Congress, Pawan Khera clarified that the INDIA bloc has not banned or blacklisted a section of electronic media journalists but is only staying away from their programmes as the Congress was not ready to be part of their ‘hate agenda’.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on Saturday, he said the INDIA bloc has decided not to boycott as being claimed but the parties that believed in keeping the country safe from hatred were just not cooperating with the anchors who conduct news shows filled with hate and inflammatory debates.

He, however, said this was not permanent and the political parties in the INDIA bloc would participate in their shows when they keep away from spreading toxicity. “They are not our enemies,” he said. His comments came against the backdrop of the INDIA alliance deciding not to send representatives to the shows done by 14 anchors of various news channels.

