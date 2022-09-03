North-South favouritism argument is rubbish: Nirmala

‘Modi believes in development of all’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the prejudices of people on the alleged North-South favouritism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Mr Modi believed in development of all creating an India Development model that the world was watching closely.

She was speaking at a symposium on “Modi@20 – the making of a new India’, organised by the Forum for Nationalist Thinkers here on Saturday. She said Mr. Modi remained in power for 20 years consecutively which was not possible if people don’t trust him. India is lucky that such a visionary is leading the country at this crucial juncture.

Recalling the articles written by various experts in the book Modi@20, she said the write-ups showcase his desire for changing development models focusing personally on minute details on planning and execution. She said India’s image on the international platform changed in its first responder role to crises in the neighbouring countries, she said recalling its role in Maldives water crisis, Nepal, Indonesia, Bangladesh and even evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

The handling of the COVID crisis and the financial inclusion of the lowest in the economic strata are examples of his determination and commitment to the country, she said citing various writers in the book.

Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, Prof B.J. Rao described Mr Modi as a man of ideas and had ignited the bonding among Indians despite the huge diversity it had. Mr. Modi has infused the thought among people to start asking what they can do for Bharat. This thought process will continue for next five decades changing India forever, he argued.

Former bureaucrat and founder of Lok Satta Jaya Prakash Narayan appreciated the guts of Mr. Modi in taking unpopular political decisions if they were in the country’s interest. He recalled how Gujarat became the first state to deliver 24-hour power supply to all sectors due to his vision. He metered power supply for agriculture, a highly unpopular political decision, offering different tariffs for metered connections and those without meters.. Stating that pampering at the cost of the nation is vulgar leadership, he said Mr. Modi had always put the nation’s interest in mind while taking political decisions.

Rajya Sabha member, K. Lakshman said intellectuals should let the country debate on freebies as governments were using them for political mileage rather than people’s welfare. He cited how the Rythu Bandhu scheme was being enjoyed by those owning hundreds of acres along with poor farmers with few acres. Former MLC and Convener of Forum for Nationalist Thinkers, N. Ramchander Rao also spoke.