Norms pertaining to sanctions will be relaxed, says Eatala

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender assured the medical fraternity of all assistance from the government and relaxing of norms pertaining to sanctioning of nursing homes, fire NoC and pollution, which are in the State government’s purview.

Mr. Rajender along with Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Jagtial legislator M. Sanjay Kumar, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar and others participated in the installation ceremony of the newly-elected IMA State president Edavally Vijayendra Reddy in the town on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the AP Ordinance against violence on doctors and medical establishments has become a role model for the country to protect the medical professionals.

Stating that the government would protect them, he said it would deal firmly with persons involved in the attacks on hospitals by sending them to jail for three years and imposing a fine of ₹50,000. With regard to the pending dues of Arogyasri Health Insurance Scheme, the Minister asked the private hospitals not to worry as they would be cleared soon.

Mr. Kamalakar urged the private doctors to serve in rural areas also for the benefit of rural masses.

The IMA State president stressed on the need for providing better medical services to patients. He called upon the society to fight against unqualified persons practising medicine in rural areas.

The IMA also felicitated senior doctors in Karimnagar district Sridhar Rao and Jagannatha Reddy on the occasion.