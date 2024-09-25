Norms not followed in issuing bank guarantees to agencies, engineers tell panel on KLIP

HYDERABAD

Several serving and retired engineers associated with the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) works, particularly of Medigadda Barrage, were present before the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry going into the alleged irregularities. They informed the panel on Tuesday(September 24, 2024) that the bank guarantees for work agencies were given without following the minutes of the meeting held for the purpose.

The engineers told the Commission that an executive engineer had issued bank guarantees worth ₹1,600 crore to the work agencies without even informing the higher authorities. They were asked whether any undertaking was taken from the agencies before giving the bank guarantee documents. But the response was said to have been negative.

Enquired about the damage suffered by Medigadda and two other barrages of the project, the engineers were understood to have told the panel that heavy flood, which was much higher than what was calculated as maximum flood level, in July 22, had damaged some components of the barrage and the matter was immediately taken to the notice of work agencies through official communication.

Asked about the designs and drawings of the barrages, the engineers told the Commission that they were prepared by WAPCOS and implemented with the approval of the Central Designs Organisation of the Irrigation Department. Further, they explained to the panel that some tests were conducted at the site with teams of engineers headed by professors of NIT Warangal.