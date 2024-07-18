It appears that there will be “normal” rainfall in Telanganaduring this Southwest season, and not “excess” rainfall as was the forecast a few months ago. This is after the erratic rainfall so far during this year’ has got the meteorologists back to scouring the weather data and recalibrate.

Bountiful rains this month and in August

Hyderabad and Telangana should be receiving bountiful rains this month and in August as part of the annual monsoon - where 91% of the total rainfall of about 74 cm is usually received. The usual amount of expected rainfall may well be received by the end of next month, but it may not be excess rainfall, said Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) weather consultant Y.V. Rama Rao on Thursday.

“The expected number of low pressures did not form in the Bay of Bengal in June and till the 15th of this month. We are getting some rains because of a couple of systems forming. There will be more rains towards the end of the month,” he explained, in an exclusive interaction.

The reason for normal rainfall

The dreaded ‘El Nino’ – the weather phenomenon across the Pacific Ocean which affects the Indian monsoon, has actually retreated and is said to be in a “neutral” phase. Yet, the opposite weather phenomenon ‘La Lina’ which is supposed to have developed has not made its appearance yet. Hence, the excess rainfall is unlikely and instead, there will be normal rainfall next month, explained Mr. Rao.

A positive sign is that there is heavy rainfall in the West Coast of Maharastra, Karnataka and peninsular India which could lead to inflows in the river systems flowing into the State. “Actually, we have had good rainfall in June of around 16 cm which is 23% more than normal of 13 cm. But, unlike the last three to four years when we had heavy rains during July and August, we are likely to see normal rainfall,” he said.

Normal rainfall for July is around 23 cm and since June 1 till date, the cumulative rainfall in the State has been 28.5 cm as against 25.1 cm or an excess of 14%. The cumulative rainfall during the same period within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been 20.9 cm as against the normal of 20.5 cm or a deviation of just 2% when compared to the previous year.

TGDPS data showed that two districts - Medak and Kamareddy - have had deficient rainfall, large excess rainfall has been in three districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts, excess rainfall in seven districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Karimnagar.

Normal rainfall was recorded in 21 districts of Hyderabad, Mulug, Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Hanumkonda, Peddapalli, Jangoan, Nirmal, Jagityal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Warangal, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Kumaram-Bheem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Mancherial.

