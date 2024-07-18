GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Normal’ rainfall, not ‘excess’, likely in Telangana this monsoon as La Lina yet to surface

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD-

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath
Districts in Telangana which received normal, excess and large excess rainfall, as per data recorded by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) from June 1 to July 17, 2024.

Districts in Telangana which received normal, excess and large excess rainfall, as per data recorded by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) from June 1 to July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

It appears that there will be “normal” rainfall in Telanganaduring this Southwest season, and not “excess” rainfall as was the forecast a few months ago. This is after the erratic rainfall so far during this year’ has got the meteorologists back to scouring the weather data and recalibrate.

Bountiful rains this month and in August

Hyderabad and Telangana should be receiving bountiful rains this month and in August as part of the annual monsoon - where 91% of the total rainfall of about 74 cm is usually received. The usual amount of expected rainfall may well be received by the end of next month, but it may not be excess rainfall, said Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) weather consultant Y.V. Rama Rao on Thursday.

“The expected number of low pressures did not form in the Bay of Bengal in June and till the 15th of this month. We are getting some rains because of a couple of systems forming. There will be more rains towards the end of the month,” he explained, in an exclusive interaction.

Major projects present bleak picture even after 45 days into rainy season

The reason for normal rainfall

The dreaded ‘El Nino’ – the weather phenomenon across the Pacific Ocean which affects the Indian monsoon, has actually retreated and is said to be in a “neutral” phase. Yet, the opposite weather phenomenon ‘La Lina’ which is supposed to have developed has not made its appearance yet. Hence, the excess rainfall is unlikely and instead, there will be normal rainfall next month, explained Mr. Rao.

Hyderabad-based INCOIS forecasts La Nina climate conditions from July to February

A positive sign is that there is heavy rainfall in the West Coast of Maharastra, Karnataka and peninsular India which could lead to inflows in the river systems flowing into the State. “Actually, we have had good rainfall in June of around 16 cm which is 23% more than normal of 13 cm. But, unlike the last three to four years when we had heavy rains during July and August, we are likely to see normal rainfall,” he said.

Normal rainfall for July is around 23 cm and since June 1 till date, the cumulative rainfall in the State has been 28.5 cm as against 25.1 cm or an excess of 14%. The cumulative rainfall during the same period within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been 20.9 cm as against the normal of 20.5 cm or a deviation of just 2% when compared to the previous year.

Month wise rainfall status in Telangana, recorded by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS)

Month wise rainfall status in Telangana, recorded by Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS)

TGDPS data showed that two districts - Medak and Kamareddy - have had deficient rainfall, large excess rainfall has been in three districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts, excess rainfall in seven districts of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Karimnagar.

Normal rainfall was recorded in 21 districts of Hyderabad, Mulug, Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Hanumkonda, Peddapalli, Jangoan, Nirmal, Jagityal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Warangal, Rangareddy, Siddipet, Kumaram-Bheem, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Mancherial.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.