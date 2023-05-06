ADVERTISEMENT

Nonagenarian upset over being divided between sons, immolates self

May 06, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, an old man ended life by immolating himself, unable to digest the fact that his children had divided his stay among themselves.

The victim prepared a pyre, lit it, and jumped into it in Potlapally village of Husnabad  mandal, Siddipet district, on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday evening. His charred remains were identified by the villagers, who alerted the police.

According to sources, G. Venkataiah, 90, was a resident of Potlapally village, and has four sons and a daughter. It was decided within the family that every one will take care of him for two months each. While his elder son G. Kanakaiah and another son reside in the village, two others reside in other places.

As Venkataiah was reluctant to leave the village, where he had been residing for decades, the village elders suggested that two other children living in other places should contribute ₹1,500 as their share for the well-being of the old man and to enable the sons residing in the village to take care of him. This was suggested by L. Narasimha Reddy, husband of mandal parishad vice president.

Meanwhile, the sons did not heed to the advice and left their father at the house of Mr. Narasimha Reddy on Tuesday and went to their houses.

With this, Venkataiah decided to go to the residence of his daughter at Dharmapuri, and informed the same to Mr. Narasimha Reddy. However, Mr. Reddy suggested Venkataiah to stay for the night at his place and go the next day morning. He promised to hire an auto and send him there.

Next day in the morning, Venkataiah left the residence of Mr. Reddy stating that he is going to his daughter’s house.

Villagers and police suspect that instead of going Dharmapuri, Venkataiah went to the outskirts of the village - prepared pyre, lit it, and jumped into it.

Meanwhile, some passers-by informed the police, and the villagers identified the body as that of Venkataiah. After postmortem, police handed over the remains to the family members.

Husnabad Circle Inspector E Kiran said that based on the complaint, they have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline numbers - 8142020033/44)

