Nonagenarian known for his proficiency in Gondi language passes away

Kotnak Jangu, known for his invaluable contributions to preserve and promote the Gondi language and ‘Gunjala Gondi script’ for posterity, passed away at his native Gunjala village in Adilabad district on Sunday (September 22, 2024). He was 90-years-old.

The nonagenarian breathed his last at his home in Gunjala village on Sunday following a brief illness due to age-related ailments, sources said.

The tribal veteran from the aboriginal Gond tribe is credited with preserving manuscripts in ‘Gunjala Gondi script’ to keep the Gondi language alive and promote the rich cultural heritage of Adivasi tribes.

He supplemented the efforts of the ‘Gunjala Koyatoor Lipi Adhyayana Vedika’ in promoting the ‘Gondi script’ for educational development of Gond tribes.

The Vedika in association with the Centre for Dalit and Adivasi Studies and Translation (CDAST), University of Hyderabad and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, developed the ‘Gunjala Koyatoor Alphabet Font’ and ‘Readers’ (Reading books for primary school students in select schools in ITDA Utnoor limits).

The collaborative efforts further led to publication of Readers I and II inGondi script and their introduction in several State-run primary schools in and around Gunjala village.

In a condolence message, Prof. Jayadhir Thirumal Rao, former director of the Andhra Pradesh Oriental Manuscript Library and Research Centre, Hyderabad, said tribal veteran Kotnak Jangu’s contribution to the preservation of Gondi manuscripts and revitalisation of the Gunjala Gondi script was immense.

He provided valuable insights into the cultural roots of Gond tribes and his death was a great loss to the Gondi language and Gunjala Gondi script, Mr. Rao, who is also the director of the ‘Gunjala Gondi Script Vedika’, added.