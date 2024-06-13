Non-surgical procedure to treat prostate growth performed in Hyderabad hospital

Yashoda Hospitals on Thursday announced that they have performed the first Rezum surgery for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on a 68-year-old patient.

The trademarked Rezum procedure uses water vapour to shrink prostate tissue allowing the patient to return home the same day. “This treatment is performed under local anaesthesia. A needle is inserted through the endoscope into the prostate, and water vapour at high temperature is delivered into the prostate for nine seconds. Patients are sent home the same day with a per urethral catheter, which is removed after four days,” informed Dr. V. Surya Prakash, senior urologist at the medical facility about the procedure.

The procedure costs ₹1 lakh and may vary according to the condition of the patient, said a hospital spokesperson.