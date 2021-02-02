Non-health frontline warriors to get COVID shots from February 6

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 23:16 IST

Municipality, police personnel included

COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers such as those from municipality and police department would begin on February 6. Currently, healthcare workers (HCWs) in the government and private sectors are being immunised.

The vaccination programme was launched on January 16 at government hospitals. After giving opportunity to the HCWs from State Health department, the vaccines were given to the HCWs at private hospitals from January 25.

Meanwhile, mop-up rounds are being held for the HCWs from government sector who missed the jab, irrespective of their reasons.

The second priority group includes frontline workers from Revenue, Panchayat Raj, municipality and police departments. Senior officials said vaccination for them would begin from February 6.

Since Pulse Polio programme was held for three days starting from Sunday, COVID vaccination was kept on hold. “It would resume from Wednesday,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.