Telangana

Non-health frontline warriors to get COVID shots from February 6

A woman covers her nose with the end of her sari as she walks past carelessly discarded PPE suits near the COVID-19 ward of Gandhi Hospital.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers such as those from municipality and police department would begin on February 6. Currently, healthcare workers (HCWs) in the government and private sectors are being immunised.

The vaccination programme was launched on January 16 at government hospitals. After giving opportunity to the HCWs from State Health department, the vaccines were given to the HCWs at private hospitals from January 25.

Meanwhile, mop-up rounds are being held for the HCWs from government sector who missed the jab, irrespective of their reasons.

The second priority group includes frontline workers from Revenue, Panchayat Raj, municipality and police departments. Senior officials said vaccination for them would begin from February 6.

Since Pulse Polio programme was held for three days starting from Sunday, COVID vaccination was kept on hold. “It would resume from Wednesday,” said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 11:17:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/non-health-frontline-warriors-to-get-covid-shots-from-february-6/article33734357.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY