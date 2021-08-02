Non-COVID services at Gandhi Hospital from today

Non-COVID services are set to resume at Gandhi Hospital here from Tuesday. It had been turned into an exclusive COVID-care facility when the State saw an upsurge in coronavirus infections during the second wave around the third week of April this year.

Gandhi Hospital is the only State-run tertiary care health facility apart from Osmania General Hospital where super speciality services are provided free of cost under one roof. Orthopaedic (bones), Nephrology (kidneys), Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Paediatric (health issues of children), and several other specialist doctors provide services there.

During the first wave too, it was the only healthcare facility across the State where coronavirus patients were admitted until private hospitals were given the permission to attend coronavirus cases. At that time, it was turned into a COVID-only hospital and non-COVID services resumed only in November third week. That changed again when the second wave started peaking.

Now, after more than three months, non-COVID out-patient, in-patient, and emergency services will resume from Tuesday.