Non-COVID patients also died at govt. hospitals: DME

Health dept. has been facing severe criticism for ‘under-reporting COVID deaths’

After coming under severe criticism for alleged under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths, senior officials from the Health department gave a clarification on Wednesday.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy said that along with COVID patients, non-COVID patients in critical condition too, are admitted at several such hospitals, and the deaths are a combined list of both types of patients.

The DME said that regardless of the category, they are following sterilizing procedures, putting the dead in body bags and handing over to attendants who are scared despite being explained that their dear one did not have COVID.

Doctors working at government hospitals have been claiming that the COVID-19 deaths are more than the numbers mentioned in the daily media bulletin. They provided information on the number of deaths at major government hospitals to make the point, which was published by multiple publications.

Dr. Ramesh Reddy said that non-COVID patients too, are admitted in critical condition at Gandhi Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, among others.

“We analysed the cases and most died within 24 hours, some even within a few hours. And many more were brought dead. The patients did not die because of lack of treatment at the hospitals but because of disease progression. Regardless of the case, we follow sterilization protocols,” he said.

Regarding oxygen availability, he said that since they had established 22 Liquid Oxygen Tanks at government hospitals, they are not facing issues with storage unlike other States.

Once filled, the oxygen will be sufficient for 48 hours. Besides, bulk oxygen cylinders are provided to avoid any scarcity.