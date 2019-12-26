Non-BJP parties take out a joint rally in Adilabad against CAA, NRC

A large number of protesters, waving the tricolour in Adilabad town, on Thursday, demanded scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The rally was taken out jointly by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress, Left parties, and the Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM), under the banner of the Joint Action Committee against NRC and CAA, Adilabad, from Idgah on the old NH 44 to the Collectorate.

Violative of the Constitution

The protesters expressed anguish over the provisions of the CAA and NRC which, in their opinion, are violative of the Constitution. The protesters also raised the issue of the National Population Register (NPR), which can potentially cause harm to marginalised communities.

The rallyists submitted a memorandum of demands to Adilabad Revenue Divisional Officer Ch. Suryanarayana. Addressing the rallyists, Adilabad MLA (TRS) Jogu Ramanna said the CAA and NRC were discriminatory in nature.

Congress leader G. Sujatha also criticised the Union government in planning to implement the NRC across the country. JAC leaders Hafiz Abubaker and Akbaruddin Hussami, MIM leader Md. Farooq and Communist Party of India's M. Prabhakar Reddy also participated.