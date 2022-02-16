Non-BJP CMs meet: KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray on February 20

February 16, 2022 12:11 IST

K. Chandrasekhar Rao is among non-BJP CMs seeking to form unity to combat the ‘anti-federal policies‘ of the Centre

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20 to discuss steps to forge unity among non-BJP parties against what they call the anti-federal policies of the Modi-led Union government.

Mr. Thackeray called up Mr. Rao over phone on Wednesday to extend the invitation which the latter accepted. A release from the CMO said Mr. Thackeray fully supported Mr. Rao’s struggle against the anti-people policies of BJP. He appreciated Mr. Rao’s efforts to expose them and raise voice seeking justice for federal spirit of the Constitution.

Advertising

Advertising

The release quoting Mr. Thackeray lauded Mr. Rao’s fight against the BJP which was justified. Mr. Rao raised his voice to protect the country against divisive forces at the right time. He must continue the struggles to protect the rights of States and integrity of the country. He must go ahead with the same spirit. “We will extend our fullest cooperation. We will extend our support to mobilise public opinion of the country. Please accept my invitation to discuss future course of action”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao will also offer prayers at the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka fair of tribals which is drawing huge crowds since morning at Medaram in Mulug district on February 18. He will lay the foundation stone for Sangameswara-Basaveswara lift-irrigation scheme at Narayankhed in Medak district on February 21 and dedicate the Mallannasagar reservoir in Siddipet district to the State on February 23.