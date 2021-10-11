Nominations of 19 candidates for Huzurabad byelection rejected

Nomination papers of 19 candidates of Huzurabad bypoll were rejected by the Returning Officer on Monday, on completion scrutiny of the papers.

With this, 42 candidates are in the fray for now with two days left for withdrawal of nominations. The 19 rejected candidates included those of AIMIM party, Indian Praja Congress, Indian Praja Bandhu party, Mana Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, All India BC, OBC party, New India party and Republic Party of India.

The remaining rejected candidates filed nominations as independents. Among the rejected were three candidates whose names were similar to BJP nominee Eatala Rajender. Their names were Eppalapelli Rajender, Esampally Rajender and Emmadi Rajender.

Of the remaining 42 candidates, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Eatala Rajender and Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao were from the recognised TRS, Bharatiya Janata and Congress parties. Seven others are from registered political parties and there are 32 are independent candidates.

Even from the independent candidates, it is said that some are likely to withdraw their nominations on the last day for which is Wednesday. A clear picture of who are in fray would emerge by Wednesday evening, the authorities said.