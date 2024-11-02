ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations for Governor’s Awards for Excellence open 

Published - November 02, 2024 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham speaking to the media about Governor’s Awards for Excellence for 2024 at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma has invited nominations from individuals and organisations that have made exemplary contributions to various fields for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence, 2024.

Contributions, made between 2019 and 2024, by individuals who are residents of Telangana and institutions, organisations, societies and trusts engaged in work in Telangana will be considered for the award.

Principal Secretary (Governor) Burra Venkatesham told media persons on Friday that the award nominations are open in four fields: environment protection, welfare of the differently-abled, sports and games and culture.

Awards in the four fields, one each to an individual and an organisation, carry a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and a citation.

Mr. Venkatesham said a specially constituted selection committee will scrutinise the nominations. While the whole process is self-nomination featured, in case of rare and exceptional work by individuals or groups, nominations can be proposed by others as well.

Nominations in the prescribed format must be sent to Raj Bhavan, online or in offline, by 5 p.m. November 23 (Saturday). The awardees will be honoured by Mr. Jishnu Dev Varma on Republic Day.

More details can be had on https://governor.telangana.gov.in/

