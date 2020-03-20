Nomination papers rejected

Nizamabad Collector and Returning Officer for MLC election from local bodies’ constituency C. Narayana Reddy declared rejected the nomination of J. Bhaskar of Sramajeevi Party and an independent member K. Srinivas as the details filled by the former in Form-2E and the latter in Form-26 were incomplete and found to be incorrect.
He said the nominations of K. Kavitha (TRS), P. Laxminarayana (BJP) and V. Subash Reddy (INC) also the independents T. Mohan Reddy and L. Narsing Rao were accepted and they are deemed to be in the contest. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 23 up to 3 p.m., he said.
