Telangana

Nomination papers rejected

Nizamabad Collector and Returning Officer for MLC election from local bodies’ constituency C. Narayana Reddy declared rejected the nomination of J. Bhaskar of Sramajeevi Party and an independent member K. Srinivas as the details filled by the former in Form-2E and the latter in Form-26 were incomplete and found to be incorrect.

He said the nominations of K. Kavitha (TRS), P. Laxminarayana (BJP) and V. Subash Reddy (INC) also the independents T. Mohan Reddy and L. Narsing Rao were accepted and they are deemed to be in the contest. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 23 up to 3 p.m., he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 9:06:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/nomination-papers-rejected/article31121252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY