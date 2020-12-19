Telangana

Nominated to Veterinary Council of India

Director of Animal Husbandry Vangala Lakshma Reddy has been nominated as a member of the Veterinary Council of India.

He was among 14 members from different parts of the country and only one from Telangana to be nominated to the council by the Central government by its gazette notification on Friday.

