Nodal officers appointed for the caste survey in Greater Hyderabad

Updated - November 11, 2024 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Enumerators affixing stickers to houses allotted to them for the caste survey being conducted by the State government, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

For effective and speedy implementation of the ongoing comprehensive door-to-door household survey in Greater Hyderabad region, the government has appointed a nodal officer for every three circles.

A statement on Monday informed that 10 nodal officers have been appointed for the 30 circles, in order to make the survey more transparent.

GHMC Additional Commissioner S. Saroja will supervise the survey in Kapra, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad circles, and Additional Commissioner S. Pankaja will monitor Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles. Additional Commissioner Samrat Ashok will be the nodal officer for Santhosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma circles, and Estate Officer Y. Srinivas Reddy, for Malakpet, Charminar, and Rajendranagar. Examiner of Accounts Sharat Chandra will lead the survey in Mehdipatnam, Karwan and Jubilee Hills, while Additional Commissioner K. Satyanarayana will assume charge of Goshamahal, Musheerabad and Amberpet.

Chief Examiner, Accounts, Venkat Reddy will head the survey in Yusufguda, Serilingampally and Chandangar, and Additional Commissioner Venugopal Reddy in Patancheru, Moosapet and Kukatpally, while Additional Commissioner C. N. Raghuprasad will monitor the survey in Quthbullahpur and Gajularamaram.

Additional Commissioner N. Yadagiri Rao will take charge of Alwal, Begumpet, Secunderabad Cantonment and Uppal.

