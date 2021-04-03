Nodal agency for RR, Medchal-Malkajgiri

CM for integrated development of the two districts along with Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to constitute a nodal agency headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for the integrated development and finding permanent solutions to the problems faced by Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are developing fast and close to Hyderabad.

All the Assembly segments, municipalities and other important towns in these districts will have integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, town halls, good roads and quality power, drinking water and cleanliness, Mr. Rao told a meeting to discuss the problems of the two districts, on Friday. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Ministers and MLAs of the districts.

Mr. Rao sought a comprehensive plan for integrated development of the districts along with Hyderabad. People living there should get medical and educational facilities on a par with Hyderabad. He asked the local MLAs to come up with plans on issues and needs of their respective constituencies. The plans should be prepared keeping in view the migrant population. The government will provide adequate funds for their execution, he said.

Satellite townships

Mr. Rao wanted construction of satellite townships on fast-track to enhance the city’s brand image. He named several municipalities that could go for a facelift. It was important that funds were made available and a nodal agency formed for this, he said.