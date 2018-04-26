Nod for rebuilding 108 places of worship

Minister for Energy and SC Development G. Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday informed that ₹31.12 crore was sanctioned to build 108 places of worship in the district.

“The government gives importance to all traditions and permissions have been given to build 108 places of worship, temples, mosques and churches, whose lands were acquired by the government under the ‘Rehabilitation and Resettlement’ policy,” he said.

The District Collector would oversee supervision of the sanctioned works, from procurement of building materials to stage-wise completion, he said. Contractors running a delay would be warned and blacklisted, he instructed.

Party plenary

Later speaking to the press, Mr. Reddy said the TRS party’s plenary scheduled on April 27 would lay down important directions with respect to its role in national politics.

The plenary sessions were only for the invited, he said, adding that the event was limited to just delegates in wake of soaring temperatures in the State.

Only 100 delegates would be allowed from each constituency, informed the Minister.

National politics

After 17 years in the political landscape in the State, the party would go on to play a crucial role in the Centre too, he said.

Reiterating the success of various development schemes, Mr. Reddy said these innovations would be emulated in other States.

“The achievement of a separate Telangana State through non-violent means by the TRS party will go down in history,” Mr. Reddy affirmed.