Nod for inter-local cadre transfers

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:33 IST

Allows inter-cadre transfers of employees subject to conditions

The State government has decided to consider the requests for inter-local cadre transfer of employees on mutual/reciprocal basis to avoid hardships faced by the employees following the implementation of the new local cadres in line with the new Presidential Order 2018.

The government has laid down a series of guidelines for inter-local cadre transfers following representations received from the employees in this regard. “Government has been receiving certain representations to consider requests for inter-local cadre transfers on mutual basis between the employees holding posts in the same category in the same department, so as to relieve hardships being faced by certain employees,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the orders issued late on Wednesday evening. The process would be allowed on a fixed time schedule through online process strictly in accordance with the provisions contained in the new Presidential Order 2018.

The government said that mutual inter-local cadre transfer meant mutual transfer between two persons holding posts in the same category in the same department but allocated to and working in different local cadres of the same category. The development follows receipt of representations relating to inter-local cadre transfers on mutual basis between the employees holding posts in the same category in the same department, so as to relieve hardships being faced by certain employees.

In the orders issued, Mr. Somesh Kumar said a person holding the post of School Assistant (Maths) English medium could apply for mutual transfer with another person holding the same post of School Assistant (Maths) English medium. Persons holding the posts of Senior Assistant in the Revenue Department would however be not permitted to apply for mutual transfer with a person holding the post of Junior Assistant in Revenue Department. Likewise, a person holding the post of Superintendent in Agriculture Department could not apply for mutual transfer with a person holding the post of Superintendent in PR Department.

“Mutual transfer shall be considered only in cases where at least one of the two employees has been shifted/transferred in the process of allotment of employees as per PO-2018,” the GO said categorically.

In respect of teachers and headmasters, inter-local cadre transfers would on mutual basis would be permissible between the same management and the same category, subject and medium.

In respect of the non-teaching employees holding posts under ZPP, MP and other such local authorities, the mutual transfers would be considered only to another such ZPP, MP or local body. The government had specified that both the employees seeking mutual transfer should give an undertaking in the prescribed format that they would forego their seniority in the old cadres and accept to take the last rank in the local cadres.