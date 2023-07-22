ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi wants influencers to take the Green India concept to children

July 22, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kailash Satyarthi was speaking after planting a sapling at the IIIT campus in Gachibowli on Saturday as a part of inaugurating “Green India Challenge 6.0” along with the Green India Challenger Founder and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Noble Peace Prize winner and founder of “Bachpan Bachao Andolan” Kailash Satyarthi batted for increasing green cover and asked opinion leaders to focus on taking this to children using their influence on them in particular and on society in general.

He was speaking after planting a sapling at the IIIT campus in Gachibowli on Saturday as a part of inaugurating “Green India Challenge 6.0” along with the Green India Challenger Founder and Rajya Sabha MP, Joginipalli Santosh Kumar. Mr. Kailash is known for launching a movement for children’s rights and providing education to underprivileged children. On the occasion, Mr. Santosh Kumar felicitated the Noble prize winner and presented “Vrikshavedam” and “Harithahasam” books to him.

Mr. Kailash Satyarthi praised Mr. Santosh Kumar for his endeavour to promote plantation and environmental conservation. “It is a proud moment to see a young Parliamentarian in India working for nature conservation for future generations,” he said adding that other influencers in the society should follow the footsteps of Mr. Santosh Kumar.

The MP said that the “Green India Challenge” will reach out to all the Rights activists through the GIC and promote the plantation around the world. IIIT Hyderabad Director, P.J.Narayanan and Green India Challenge founder member Raghava were among present.

