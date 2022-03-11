No work going on PRLIS, DLIS: KRMB reports

Tribunal wants more specific details of work done till Nov. 29 last

A team of engineers of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that visited several work sites of Palamauru-Rangareddy and Dindi Lift Irrigation Schemes (PRLIS and DLIS) have submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that “no work is going on” at any of the sites.

The team comprising Superintending Engineer R.V. Prakash, Executive Engineer Y. Raghunadha Rao and Deputy EE T. Ajay Yadav visited the work sites of the two lift irrigation schemes on February 23 and 24 following directions of the NGT to file a report regarding the allegations made in a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh government in respect of the nature of work done by Telangana after the interim order passed by the Tribunal on October 29 last year.

The river board was particularly asked to ascertain whether work done up to November 29 last was to bring it to a safer level and to avoid calamities, as contested by Telangana government and engineers executing the works, in response to the AP government’s allegations that Telangana had committed contempt by carrying on works even after the tribnal order of October 29 last.

“No work was being carried out at various sites of the project (PRLIS) on the day of the team’s visit. The team noticed some material dumped at some of the sites and at some places a good number of idle tippers and other machinery were present. At some sites, labourers were noticed in the labour dwellings. Though they may point to the possibility of some activity, it can’t be established with certainty that the project work is going on at the sites beyond October 29 last”, the KRMB report said.

Based on the inspection of sites carried out, the team was of the view that the statements given by the field engineers regarding the nature of work done by them beyond October 29 last “may be considered as factual and in accordance with the affidavit by Telangana.

With regard to a petition filed by AP against DLIS, the KRMB report submitted to NGT stated that the team visited the project sites on February 24 and observed that no work was being carried out on the day of the visit. The project works were in various stages of construction. The project authorities stated that at many places the work couldn’t be take up due to land acquisition issues and that most of the works had not been in progress for a long time.

However, during the last hearing of the combined case on March 9, the NGT Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member, and K. Satyagopal, Expert Member, directed KRMB to file a further report by March 24 specifying the stage of work as on October 29 last, the work done thereafter and whether such work was required for the claimed purpose of bringing works to safety level as contended by Telangana and posted the next hearing for March 25.