No welcome banners, KTR tells officials

Adilabad municipal officials were a chagrined lot on Saturday as they found themselves at the receiving end of a dressing down by Information Technology and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao on the issue of banners being displayed in town.

The municipal officials had failed to stop Telangana Rashtra Samiti cadre from putting up banners welcoming their Minister who was on a day’s visit to Adilabad and Bellampally towns.

Having seen the banners during his drive to the collectorate conference hall, Mr. Rama Rao was stern in his reminder that the municipality had not followed the government with regard to banners being displayed in municipalities in the State.

The Information Technology Minister asked them to remove all the flexi items immediately before he reviewed progress with officials.

Review meet

The IT Minister had earlier attended the marriage of the second son of former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod who had crossed over from TDP to the ruling party a few days ago.

Later, Mr. Rama Rao addressed a public meeting in Adilabad where he recounted the developments which are taking place in erstwhile Adilabad district.