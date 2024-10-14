ADVERTISEMENT

No weather warning in Telangana for six days up to October 19, light rains expected

Published - October 14, 2024 11:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts of Telangana | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warnings for Telangana up to October 19. However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts of the State, according to IMD’s daily bulletin. For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in some parts of the city, especially during the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C and 23° C, respectively, the bulletin added.

