GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No weather warning in Telangana for six days up to October 19, light rains expected

Published - October 14, 2024 11:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts of Telangana

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts of Telangana | Photo Credit: India Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warnings for Telangana up to October 19. However, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in isolated parts of the State, according to IMD’s daily bulletin. For Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, the forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of light rain or thundershowers in some parts of the city, especially during the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33°C and 23° C, respectively, the bulletin added.

Published - October 14, 2024 11:00 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.