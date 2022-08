No water supply in many areas in Hyderabad on August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to the junction works pertaining to the Phase-I of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project, there will be no water supply to the certain areas in the city from 6 a.m. on August 16 up to 6 p.m. on August 17.

The areas to be affected fall under the reservoirs at Miralam, Kishanbagh, Al Jubail Colony, Santhosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asmangadh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahabub Mansion, Riyasat Nagar, Aliyabad, Balapur, Boggula Kunta, Afzalgunj, Narayanguda, Adikmet Shivam, Nallakunta, Chilkalguda, Dilsukhnagar, Bongulur, and Manneguda.

In addition, several other localities will not have water supply for three hours, from 10 a.m. up to 1 p.m. , on August 16. The areas to be affected are under the purview of reservoirs at Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Langar Houz, Kakatiya Nagar, Humayun Nagar, Tallagadda, Asifnagar, MES, Shaikpet, OU Colony, Toli Chowki, Mallepally, Vijayanagar Colony, Bojagutta, Chintal Basthi, Jiyaguda, Red HIlls, Secretariat, Old MLA Quarteres, Allah Banda, Gagan Mahal, Himayatnagar, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Tattikhana, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Bouddha Nagar, Marredpally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmatpet, Ferozguda, Goutham Nagar, Sahebnagar, Vaishali Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Maruthi Nagar, Mehndra Hills, Sainikpuri, Maulali, Velugu Gutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chiluka Nagar, Beerappa Gadda, ,Snehapuri, Kailasgiri, Devendranagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Budwel, Suleman Nagar, Golden Heights, 9 Number, Hyderguda, Rajendranagar, Upparpally, MM Pahadi, Chintalmet, Kishanbagh, Gandhamguda, Manikonda, Narsingi, Kismatpur, Boduppal, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Manikchand, Chengicherla, Bharatnagar, Peerzadiguda, Meerpet, Lenin Nagar, Badangpet, Dharmasai, and Turkayamjal.