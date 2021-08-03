Several areas in the city will not have water supply on Wednesday due to junction works being taken up for a major pipeline near Nagole. The areas to be affected include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudha Nagar, Marredpally, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Gautamnagar, Vaishali Nagar, B.N.Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruti Nagar, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Boduppal, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Shamshabad. The supply will be restored after 6 a.m. on Thursday, a note from the water board informed.
No water supply in some areas
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
August 03, 2021 20:36 IST
Special Correspondent
Hyderabad,
August 03, 2021 20:36 IST
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 8:37:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/no-water-supply-in-some-areas/article35705145.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story