No water supply in some areas

Several areas in the city will not have water supply on Wednesday due to junction works being taken up for a major pipeline near Nagole. The areas to be affected include Balapur, Maisaram, Barkas, Mekalamandi, Bholakpur, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Boudha Nagar, Marredpally, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, Gautamnagar, Vaishali Nagar, B.N.Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Maruti Nagar, Mahendra Hills, Elugutta, Ramantapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Beerappagadda, Boduppal, Meerpet, Badangpet, and Shamshabad. The supply will be restored after 6 a.m. on Thursday, a note from the water board informed.